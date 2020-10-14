Veteran Actor Soumitra Chatterjee Tests Negative For COVID, Condition Stable & Responsive

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who has been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata since October 6, has now tested negative for coronavirus. According to the doctors, his condition improved on Wednesday evening and he is now responding to verbal commands as well. They also shared that the 85-year-old thespian does not have fever since Tuesday evening and has been opening his eyes even though his body is in an acute confusional state.

"Today, the health condition of Mr. Chatterjee has improved compared to what it was in the last 48 hours. He is now responding to verbal commands and opening eyes at times spontaneously, a senior doctor treating him said. His involuntary movements and the jittery condition is persisting. His kidney, liver function, ammonia level in the blood, the infective mucus are normalising or are almost normal. The cardiac function, blood pressure, respiration and urine output are also improving", they said.

"We have given him a little oxygen support and at times intermittent BiPAB support on precautionary circumstances. He is doing fine on that part too", the doctors said.

Soumitra Chattopadhyay is widely popular for his fourteen collaborations with the Oscar-winning filmmaker Satyajit Ray. His notable works include hit films like Apu Trilogy, Abhijan, Charulata, Sonar Kella, Joi Baba Felunath, and many more. The critically acclaimed actor made his acting debut with Ray’s Apur Sansar and ever since then there was no turning back for him.

In his prolific career, he has been awarded several honourable accolades which include winning not one but two National Film Awards. Back in 2012, he also received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, which is India’s highest cinema award. Soumitra has also earned the Padma Bhushan award by the Government of India in 2004.

