'Bigg Boss Malayalam 2' Fame Krishnajeev AKA Fukru Opens Up About TikTok Ban In India 

On June 29, the Government of India imposed a ban on the video-sharing application TikTok. Ever since then, a lot of celebs and fans are taking to social media to express their concerns over the ban of TikTok in India. One such celeb is Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 fame Krishnajeev aka Fukru.

Fukru has risen to fame due to the sensational videos that he made on the app. The app has also helped him to make it to the reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam 2. He recently came forward and gave his opinion on the decision taken by the Government of India

Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 fame Fukru on TikTok ban in India

While talking about the ban to a media portal, Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 contestant Fukru expressed that the app was a life-changer for him. He also expressed that he got huge fandom due to the same app. Furthermore, he added that he will be wholeheartedly supporting the ban on TikTok. He added that he has an emotional connection with the platform, but now he just sees it like any other application. He then mentioned that a lot of people showcased their talent on the platform and have risen to fame due to it. Fukru also added that he does not see this as an end to creativity and added that new platforms will come and the audience of these apps will be entertained and amused by it.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 fame Fukru has over 4.4 million followers on the video-sharing applications. He also mentioned how a lot of people are getting more creative due to apps like this. He also talked about his future plans and added that his focus has shifted from creating his own videos in contrast to lip-syncing others from the same platform. Fukru was one of the most famous contestants on Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 and was loved by his fans. The show was hosted by Mollywood megastar Mohanlal. Mohanlal also expressed on how during the time of the show he himself had started watching Fukru’s TikTok videos.

On June 29, Home Ministry of India banned 59 Chinese Apps including TikTok, UC Browser and We Chat. It was reported that the centre had received reports and complaints from various sources that indicated the misuse of these apps for stealing user data without the permission on servers located outside India. According to the government, the decision was taken to protect the "sovereignty of Indian Cyberspace and to ensure the interests of crores of Indian mobile users."

