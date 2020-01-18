Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan's Net-worth Will Leave You Spell-bound

Nayanthara recently opened up about dating Vignesh on an award ceremony and seems like they both are going strong with their relationship. Nayanthara never forgets to give the fan a sneak peek about their relationship on social media.

Fans are totally in love with both of them and their adorable pictures always manage to take the internet by a storm. They were also seen taking spiritual trips to several temples in and around Kanyakumari. If the two plan to tie the knot together here’s giving fans an insight about their combined net worth.

Nayanthara’s net worth

Nayanthara made her acting debut in the year 2003 with the Malayalam film, Manassinakkare alongside Jayaram. She also made her debut in Tamil cinema with Ayya and Telugu with Lakshmi. Her character of Sita in Sri Rama Rajyam gave her a Filmfare Award for Best Telugu Actress and the Nandi Award for best actress.

Nayanthara’s net worth is about 10 million dollars which are about ₹ 71 crores in Indian rupees as of 2019 survey. She charges around ₹ 3 crores as salary for every film and considered as one of the highest-paid actresses in Kollywood.

Vignesh Shivan’s Net worth

Vignesh Shivan is an Indian writer, director, lyricist, and actor. Vignesh Shivan has come a long way to reach the top of his career. He is one of the most prolific directors in the industry. Vignesh Shivan is also one of the eligible bachelors in the South film industry. According to Forbes, the famous film director Vignesh Shivan's net worth is $44 million which is about 300 million in Indian rupees. Vignesh Shivan earned the money being a professional film director.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Courtesy: Nayanthara Instagram

