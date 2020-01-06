Nayanthara Finally Speaks Up About Her Romantic Love Affair With Vignesh Shivan

During the Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020 that took place on Sunday, some of the best Tamil movies that released between December 2018 and November 2019 were honoured. As per reports, the show was a grand event as top actors attended the event. Actors like Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni were seen during the event. Directors Gautham Menon, Karu Palaniappan, Bharatbala, actor-director Suhasini Maniratnam and film critic Baradwaj Rangan were a part of the jury.

Superstar Nayanthara, whose last film was the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, received two awards for the Most Favourite Actor (female) and the Inspiring Woman of the Indian Cinema. The actor recently made headlines as she was seen at the event with her rumoured boyfriend, Vignesh Shivan. Moreover, in her acceptance speech, she first thanked her fans and then went on to talk about her love life.

Also read | Naagin 4 Written Update: Naagin Nayantara's Attempt To Kill Dev

Talking about sharing pictures on social media with Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara revealed that it is love that makes her happy and that she gets immense peace and joy when she is with him. She also credited that Vignesh Shivan has been helping her achieve her dreams. It is known that they are collaborating for an upcoming thriller film in Tamil. Meanwhile, Nayanthara will be starring in the film, Darbar, starring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead. It will hit the silver screens on January 9, 2020. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film is produced by Lyca Productions. Take a look at some of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's adorable pictures.

Also read | Nayanthara's New Year Pictures Go Viral Online, Courtesy Her Fans

Also read | Rajinikanth And Nayanthara's Unseen 'Darbar' Poster Will Leave Fans In Awe; See Pic

Also read | Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan's Christmas Moments Scream Love, See Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.