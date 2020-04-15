Nayanthara's Whopping Net Worth Proves She's Earning Well Despite Emotional Ups And Downs

Nayanthara is one of the most popular celebrities of the South Indian film industry. The actor has had a successful career in acting and has a huge fan following. She made her acting debut in 2003 with a Malayalam film, Manassinakkare opposite Jayaram. Nayanthara has also done films in Tamil film industry and Telugu film industry as well. After having worked for around 17 years, take a look at her net worth as of 2020.

Net Worth of Nayanthara

According to reports from various media portals, Nayanthara is worth 10 million dollars, which are approximately ₹ 71 crore Indian rupees, as of 2019. The actor reportedly charges around ₹ 3 crores as salary for every film and is considered to be one of the highest-paid actors in Kollywood industry.

Source of income.

Owing to Nayanthara’s popularity, the actor makes money from acting in films and music videos. Moreover, she gets paid through brand endorsements and attending events. She owns a couple of luxury cars including BMW x5 and an Audi Q7. Nayanthara also owns a well-furnished luxurious bungalow.

Her fans are always interested in knowing updates about her, and she too has never hidden anything from them about her life, be it her personal relationships or movie projects. Earlier this year, she had announced at an award function that she was in a romantic relationship with Vignesh Shivan. Moreover, in an interview with a media portal, the actor opened up about her past relationships and what was important for her in a relationship. She even told the portal what value has Vignesh Shivan added in her life and called him a blessing in her life.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

