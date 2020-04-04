'Thappad' Actor’s Corona Arti 'Go Corona Go' Is A Must-watch; See Video

Actor Sandeep Yaadav has been a part of various Bollywood flicks including Thappad and Batla House. Besides his acting chops, he is quite talented and active on YouTube. Recently, Yaadav shared a hilarious video on the novel coronavirus.

Sandeep Yaadav penned and sang an aarti on the current situation to make people understand the seriousness of the current scenario. Moreover, he used various props while singing the song. Sandeep Yaadav made the use of soap, mask and a hand sanitiser, while depicting the importance of social distancing and staying clean and safe.

Sandeep Yaadav pens and sings Corona Arti 'Go Corona Go'

The Lucknow-born actor penned an aarti, Go Corona Go. After singing, he posted it on YouTube, which garnered immense appreciation on social media. According to a report by a leading daily, Sandeep Yaadav talked about Coronavirus and revealed that it was a serious disease. However, according to him, people are not taking it seriously, despite repeated advisory by the Indian government. Therefore, he thought of creating awareness about the same. Additionally, he appealed people to stay safe and keep others safe as well.

In the three-minute Corona aarti, Sandeep Yaadav showcases his acting cops by skilfully using props. He is also asking everyone to not take the disease lightly as it is continually spreading. Moreover, he emphasises on the use of masks and shows how to wash hands properly and clean hands using an alcohol-based sanitiser.

Furthermore, he asks people to act differently and inspire others to stay safe. Sandeep Yaadav also warns them that if they do not take active preventive measures today, they might regret it later. With the repetitive use of Go Corona Go, Yaadav creatively uses Hindi to teach and make people value their health and the safety of their near and dear ones.

