Ramdas Athawale Claims 'Go Corona' Slogan Has Now Gone Global Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale who popularised the chant 'Go Corona, Corona Go', now claims, that the slogan has now gone global. The Minister of State for Social Justice in February invoked the chant of "Go Corona Go" in a bid to lift the spirits of people.

Speaking about the slogan that stormed social media, Ramdas Athawale said, "On 20th February, when the COVID19 situation was not as bad in India, I gave the slogan of 'go corona, corona go'. At that time people were saying, will this make corona go away? Now we are seeing this slogan all across the world."

READ| 'Go Corona': Ramdas Athawale's lockdown activities include Pool and Carrom; Watch

Amid the grim Coronavirus situation and the 3-week lockdown in the country, Ramdas Athawale is using the time to improve his fitness by meditating and cycling. The 60-year-old Republican Party of India (A) leader, who lives in the 'Samvidhan' bungalow in suburban Bandra, is also devoting his time to reading and playing with his teenage son.

"My daily routine includes walking, cycling, meditation for half-an-hour and reading. I also don't miss the daily news briefings," Athawale said. "I am also playing games regularly with my son Jeet during the lockdown. After a long time, I could find time for him," he said. The minister has also decided to donate his two months' salary to the Maharashtra government relief fund.

Ramdev Athawale pens COVID-19 poem

Ramdas Athawale, in a video, asked people to entertain themselves indoors by playing games and urged them to take the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi seriously. The leader ended his poem by saying 'Don't take advice from Rome, stay at home' followed by his popular 'go Corona go' chant.

In the second video, Ramdas Athawale vowed to fight coronavirus despite the increasing numbers and promised to feed the poor. In the third video, Athawale said that coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc around the world but PM Modi has saved crores of Indians by announcing the lockdown. Further, the leader urged everyone to follow the lockdown and extend their support to the government.

READ| Jyotiraditya Scindia hails India's successful '9 mins' Covid unity with interesting 'PS'

READ| Coronavirus Outbreak: 14 more test positive in Kashmir; cases rise to 106 in J&K