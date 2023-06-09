Vignesh Shivan Shares Photos With Heartfelt Note For Nayanthara On 1st Wedding Anniversary

It's Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's first wedding anniversary today (June 9), and the director took to Instagram to share an endearing post thanking the actress. In the post, he expressed how the year was full of ups and downs, testing times and unexpected setbacks. However, what made it all worth it for Shivan was returning home to his family - Nayanthara, and twin sons Uyir and Ulagam. The couple got married on June 9 last year.

Along with the long note, the director shared a series of pictures of Nayanthara with their twins. The first photo seems to be from past Christmas celebrations - the actress Nayanthara is happily posing for the camera with one of her twin sons, who is dressed like Santa Claus. In the other three images, the Viswasam actress and her sons can be seen in matching white sweaters.

Vignesh Shivan's note on 1st wedding anniversary

Vignesh Shivan wrote in his affectionate note, "1 year filled with a lotta moments! Lotta Ups and downs. Unexpected setbacks! Testing times!” He continued, saying that despite the ups and downs, coming home to see a “blessed family with immense love and affection” reinstates his confidence and gives him energy to relentlessly pursue his dreams and goals. The director concluded by saying that he gets strength from his family and is blessed with the best of people.

Lots to accomplish together: Vignesh Shivan to Nayanthara

The director shared a wedding anniversary post in advance on his Instagram handle. The post had several pictures of the couple. In the post, Shivan said that his friends reminded him of his wedding anniversary with their wishes. He added that the couple has to go a long way and accomplish a lot together.

He said in this note, "Got married to you yesterday! Suddenly my friends are texting me saying “Happy First year marriage anniversary!" He then added, "Theory of relativity is true! Love you #Thangamey! Just starting our life with all the love and blessings Long way to go! Lots to accomplish together!"

Vignesh concluded his note with the words, "With all the good will of all the good people in our lives and the abundant blessings of God Almighty. Bringing in the second year of our marriage with the greatest blessings of our lives. Our babies Uyir & Ulagam."

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married last year in Chennai at an intimate yet lavish wedding ceremony. It was attended by several stars from the Indian film industry, such as Rajinikanth, Suriya- Jyotika, AR Rahman, Vijay Sethupathi, Atlee and Mani Ratnam. The couple welcomed their twin sons via surrogacy last year in October.