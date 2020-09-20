When Vijay Deverakonda Worked With Debutant Directors, Check Full List

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the successful actors in the Tollywood. After debuting in 2011 with Ravi Babu’s rom-com movie Nuvvila, Vijay has been a part of many movies where he associated with debutant directors including successful movies like Arjun Reddy, Dear Comrade, and Pelli Choopulu, to name a few. Check out the list of movies starring Vijay Deverakonda which were directed by debutant directors.

Vijay Deverakonda movies:

Pelli Choopulu

Pelli Choopulu is a rom-com movie written and directed by debutant director Tharun Bhascker. The movie featured Vijay Deverakonda and Ritu Varma in the lead roles and is said to be partly inspired by the Spitfire BBQ incident. The film which was released in 2016 won many awards and was even remade in Hindi as Mitron and in Malayalam as Vijay Superum Pournamiyum.

Yevade Subramanyam

Yevade Subramanyam is a Telugu movie that released in 2015, it featured Nani as the main role while Malavika Nair, Vijay Deverakonda, Ritu Varma, Krishnam Raju, Nassar, and Kireeti Damaraju were seen in supporting roles. The film was acclaimed for Nani's performance. The movie is directed by Nag Ashwin who later went on to direct the Keerthy Suresh starrer Mahanati. Many parts of the film were actually shot at Everest Base Camp, and the movie gained a lot of hype due to that as it was the first Indian film to be shot at this location.

Dwaraka

The 2017 released movie Dwaraka was directed by debutant director Srinivas Ravindra (MSR). It featured Vijay Deverakonda and Pooja Jhaveri in the lead roles while Prakash Raj, Prudhviraj and Murali Sharma were seen in pivotal roles. The Telugu language movie was produced by Legend Cinema while it was presented under the banner Super Good Films.

Ye Mantram Vesave

Ye Mantram Vesave is a 2018 released movie which featured actors Vijay Deverakonda and debutante Shivani in the lead roles. The movie was directed by debutant director Sridhar Marri. It was produced by Golisoda Films.

Arjun Reddy

Vijay Deverakonda became a worldwide sensation after the release of this 2017 Telugu movie Arjun Reddy. His portrayal of a high functioning alcoholic surgeon with anger issues was praised by critics and the audiences alike. The movie’s plot focuses on Vijay Deverakonda’s character which goes on a path of self-destruction after the marriage of his girlfriend. The movie was also remade in Bollywood as Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor playing the lead.

Dear Comrade

Vijay Deverakonda featured as a lead in the 2019 movie Dear Comrade. The Telugu language romantic action drama is written and directed by Bharat Kamma. The plot of Dear Comrade revolves around the hot-headed student union leader played by Vijay Deverakonda who falls in love with a state-level cricketer.

