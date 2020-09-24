Vijay Deverakonda Celebrates Mumma's Birthday; Promises To Keep Her 'happy Forever'

Actor Vijay Deverakonda recently took to Instagram to wish his mother, Madhavi Deverakonda, on the occasion of her 50th birthday. He posted a video where his mother was seen swinging a cricket bat in the air, indicating that she hit a half-century in terms of age. His fans have flooded the comments section with heartfelt birthday wishes for his mother, while also expressing their love for the actor.

Vijay Deverakonda wishes his Mumma

Actor Vijay Deverakonda recently posted a fun video on social media wishing his mother a happy birthday. In the video posted, he is seen having some fun with his mother and brother, Anand, while their pet dog looks at them in fascination. The actor is seen dressed casually on the occasion as they spend some precious family time at home. He is seen wearing a pair of shorts with a bright yellow T-shirt while his hair is tied in a half-bun.

Vijay Devarakonda’s mother is seen swinging a bat in the air with her two sons as they celebrate her 50th birthday in a unique fashion. The two men also clap for her with wide smiles across their faces, while she adorably lifts up the cricket bat expressing gratitude. At the end of the family video, Vijay Devarakonda has also added a birthday wish for his mother.

In the caption for the post, the actor has mentioned that he will always keep her happy no matter what happens. He also put a red heart alongside the birthday wish, expressing the immense love he has for her. Have a look at the post on Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Vijay Deverakonda's fans have added a bunch of heartfelt birthday wishes for his mother. A few of his fans have also complemented the actor’s look while expressing curiosity over his next project. Some people have also used a bunch of emoticons to put forth their thoughts on the sweet video posted. Have a look at a few comments on Vijay Deverakonda’s family video here.

Image Courtesy: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

