Vijay Deverakonda Hints At Possible Collaboration With Arjun Reddy Director, Fans Go Gaga

Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda took his fans by surprise after he asked director Sandeep Reddy Vanga to complete 2 to 3 scripts in the lockdown. The news comes after Vijay Deverakonda tweeted about helping the needy by donating Rs 1.30 crore during the coronavirus pandemic.

I miss you Vangaa 😀🤗



Please finish 2-3 scripts in lockdown.. I cannot wait 2 years to shoot.. https://t.co/ER0Ie0RYNg — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) April 29, 2020

Sandeep Reddy Vanga replied to the tweet by praising Vijay Deverakonda for the gesture. He wrote, ‘Alloys are a homogeneous mixture of two or more metallic elements like Iron, Steel, Bronze & Titanium to acheive a greater strength to withstand against all sorts of calamities, corrosion & chemical reactions. And you have a pair made out of it. Great & gutsy @TheDeverakonda’ [sic] Vijay Deverakonda then took to his social media and wrote, ‘I miss you Vangaa. Please finish 2-3 scripts in lockdown.. I cannot wait 2 years to shoot..’ [sic]

Fans of the actor couldn’t control their excitement with the idea that the actor-director duo might reunite for another film. Many Twitter users stated that they cannot wait for Vijay Deverakonda and Sandeep Reddy Vanga to come together for another project. Many complimented the duo while some also said that if Vijay Deverakonda did another film with the director, it is sure to be a box office hit.

Fan reactions

Only Vanga can give a script that justifies your talent bro. Waiting 👍😃 — Avinash 🇮🇳 (@Skypewalker2) April 29, 2020

We are also waiting sir... another sensational and box office Block buster hit🎉🎉 — RoWdY (@srv1771992) April 29, 2020

combo will be mind-blowing. @vijaydevekonda is expression king @imvangasandeep is God gifted with ability to connect with people's emotions. — Bijal gaurav Panchal (@DrBijalPanchal1) April 29, 2020

True. WAITING for ur next movie with Vanga sir. 😂😂❤️🎥 — Rowdy (@Peacefulrowdy) April 29, 2020

Arjun Reddy was a blockbuster hit and the audiences complimented actor Vijay Deverakonda for his acting. The movie also stars Shalini Pandey in the lead role. Arjun Reddy released in 2017 and was remade in Hindi in 2018. The Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy titled Kabir Singh starred Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

