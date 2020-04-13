'You Are The True Heroes': 'Arjun Reddy' Fame Vijay Deverakonda Thanks Telangana Police

Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda visited the Telangana DGP headquarters to thank those working towards combating the spread of coronavirus. Vijay Deverakonda has been spreading awareness about COVID-19 on his social media account. He has been asking his fans to stay indoors and has been practising self-quarantine himself. The actor thanked the Telangana police for their contribution during the difficult times.

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda Posts A "#maskindia" Pic, Says Leave Medical Masks For Doctors

Vijay Deverakonda thanks Telangana Police

The official Twitter account of DCP Telangana Police shared a video of the actor as he visited the headquarters. In the social media post, they thanked the actor for coming over and supporting them on behalf of the Tollywood industry. The post read, ‘ThanQ Vijay @TheDeverakonda. For coming to support us #InFightAgainstCovid19 on behalf of Tollywood. Where a single word of appreciation inspire us tonnes of times, ur representing here millions of hearts Industry&Audience who admire', I think there won't b perfect unit to measure.’ (sic)

ThanQ Vijay @TheDeverakonda



For coming to support us #InFightAgainstCovid19 on

behalf of Tollywood. Where a single word of appreciation inspire us tonnes of times,ur representing here millions of hearts Industry&Audience who admire', I think there won't b perfect unit to measure pic.twitter.com/EEDgKk8FqK — DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) April 11, 2020

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday Praises Vijay Deverakonda For Being Humble And Grounded, Says She Is 'fida'

Vijay Deverakonda thanked the Telangana police in the video and also stated that they are the real heroes. He also urged the police personnel to stay strong and protect the people. In the video he can be heard saying, “I came here to thank the police force on behalf of the Telugu film industry. I was in a meeting where they are helping essential service providers run their operations without any hiccups. You’re also helping keep up law and order, apart from helping us break the chain.”

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda To Quit Social Media Temporarily? Check Details

Vijay Deverakonda was further heard giving a message to the policemen of Telangana. He reportedly stated, “I have one message to give to all the police personnel out there. We might play heroes on screen, but you are the true heroes as you are putting your lives at risk. I request you not to get tired of all this and stay strong to protect our community and state as you’ve done so far.” He concluded by thanking the policemen. He said, “Thank you and all strength to you.” According to reports, Vijay Deverakonda also unveiled the Face Protection Shields donated for the police officials by the Telangana Doctors foundation.

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda Wants To Keep His Love Life Private, Says It Isn't Entertainment

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.