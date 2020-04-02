Vijay Deverakonda And Shalini Pandey's Throwback BTS Pic From 'Arjun Reddy' Is Unmissable

South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda rose to fame after his film Arjun Reddy managed to make heads turn. The romantic drama was brought to justice by the sizzling chemistry between Shalini Pandey and Vijay Deverakonda. Recently, a behind the scene picture from the set of Arjun Reddy has resurfaced online. The throwback picture gives the fans a glimpse into the shooting of the film. Check out the picture here.

In the picture, Vijay Deverakonda is seen sitting alongside Shalini Pandey as the duo beams at the camera. Vijay looks unrecognisable with the famous Arjun Reddy beard look and is seen sporting a clean shaved look. He is seen wearing a white coloured shirt and a pair of grey coloured trousers. While Shalini Pandey is seen wearing an orange coloured Kurta.

Vijay Deverakonda who played the lead role was credited for his staller performance as well as for his chemistry with the female lead Shalini Pandey. Arjun Reddy was remade in many languages across India. Hindi remake of the film titled Kabir Singh featured Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Arjun Reddy received a lot of attention from fans all over India. The film was loved by the audience and critics alike.

About Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda will soon be seen making his way into the Bollywood with his upcoming Pan India film titled Fighter. In the film, he will be seen opposite Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Ananya Panday. It has also been reported that about 40 days of the shoot has been completed and two major action sequences have already been shot. However, the shooting of the film has been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

About Shalini Pandey

Arjun Reddy actor Shalini Pandey will be seen making her Bollywood debut opposite Ranveer Singh. She will be seen in the hilarious entertainer film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film also casts Boman Irani in the role of Ranveer Singh’s father. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is produced by Yash Raj Films and marks the directorial debut of writer-director Divyang Thakkar.

