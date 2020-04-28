'Actors Should Not Judge Characters': Vijay Deverakonda On His Role In 'Arjun Reddy'

Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda in a recent interview with a film critic spoke about the controversies around his character in the blockbuster film Arjun Reddy that shares the same name. Vijay Deverakonda revealed why he decided to take up the role and even stated that he understands why the character and the film have become so controversial.

Vijay Deverakonda's films and characters

Vijay Deverakonda revealed that as an actor he tried to understand the character rather than judging it. He stated, “I think actors and directors; we are not supposed to judge characters. We are supposed to understand them.”

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda And Shalini Pandey's Throwback BTS Pic From 'Arjun Reddy' Is Unmissable

Vijay Deverakonda said that irrespective of what character he plays, as an actor, he tries to understand the character. He further stated that he tries to empathise with the character, sympathise with him and try to find out why he did what he did. Vijay Deverakonda went on to say that he did the same with the character of Arjun Reddy. However, he also believes that as an audience, people are free to judge the character.

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda's Parents want THIS As gift On His 30th Birthday; Actor Responds

He further stated that he doesn’t mind people talking about Arjun Reddy. The actor added that he enjoys the fact that people talk about the film and that he also enjoys the kind of conversations that take place around Arjun Reddy because, he believes that it is the objective of the film.

Vijay Deverakonda stated that it is important that people have conversations about the film. He said that if people are not having as many conversations about the film it is ‘directly proportional to the impact the film has created’. He went on to say that if the conversations weren’t happening he would have felt worse. Vijay Deverakonda stated that he understands people’s opinions about the character as well.

ALSO READ: 'You Are The True Heroes': 'Arjun Reddy' Fame Vijay Deverakonda Thanks Telangana Police

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda Raises Rs 40L Through Fan Donations To Help COVID-affected Families

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.