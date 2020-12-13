Vijay Deverakonda 'Taxiwala' Movie Trivia: Where Was The MAMA Emblem Inspired From?

Vijay Devarakonda’s Taxiwala was a supernatural comedy that made it to theatres on November 17, 2018. Do you know where was the emblem on his steering wheel inspired from? Read on to find out more trivia about the movie.

Taxiwala Movie Trivia

As per IMDb Trivia, Taxiwala was released on a Saturday and lists among the few successful delayed movies of India with a box office collection of 42 crores.

The emblem on the taxi’s steering wheel that Deverakonda drove reads MAMA and was inspired by a horror movie of the same name.

The vintage car that he drove in the movie is a Hindustan Motor’s Contessa and the model was discontinued in 2002.

The Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Pandey starrer Khaali Peeli is a remake of this movie.

More about Taxiwala

Taxiwaala was a supernatural comedy thriller of 2018, which was written and directed by Rahul Sankrityan. It was bankrolled by UV Creations and Geetha Arts and starred Vijay Deverakonda, Priyanka Jawalkar, Malavika Nair, Madhunandan, Ravi Varma and Shiju. The music of the movie was composed by Jakes Bejoy, with Sujith Sarang doing the cinematography and Sreejith Sarang doing the editing. It released on November 17, 2018, to positive reviews and huge earnings at the box office.

Taxiwala Plot

The movie’s plot revolves around the life of Shiva, who comes to live in Hyderabad with his friend and find a job. His friend suggests him a list of jobs however Shiva isn’t satisfied with any after he tried them all and the decides to become a taxi driver. Shiva then goes to his village in order to get some money from his brother to buy a car but ends up getting it from his sister-in-law who sells her nuptial chain or Mangalsutra for the same.

Shiva and his friends then start looking for a car in their budget but fail, and then one day Shiva gets a call from an unknown person who wants to sell his car. Shiva meets the owner and takes the car happily however his friend is a little uncomfortable with the purchase. What follows is a series of spooky events that lead to Shiva being curious if the car is haunted and find out about its history.

