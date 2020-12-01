GHMC Elections 2020: Vijay Deverakonda And Family Spotted Casting Their Votes

Vijay Deverakonda has been a household name ever since his stint in the film Arjun Reddy. The Telugu superstar was recently spotted casting his vote at the GHMC Elections 2020, along with his brother and parents. The much-loved actor and producer, famous for his work in Telugu cinema cast his vote and posed for the cameras and shutterbugs afterwards. Read on to know more about it.

Vijay Deverakonda casts his vote at the GHMC Elections 2020

Hyderabad Municipal Elections are underway and Vijay Deverakonda's family was spotted after voting as well. The Dear Comrade actor along with his brother, Anand Deverakonda and parents Madhavi and Govardhan Rao were photographed after casting their votes at the Hyderabad polling booth. The family posed together and held out their finger with the ink mark to show that they've voted. Vijay Deverakonda wore a camouflage-patterned hoodie and a mask with the same design, while his hair was unruly and dishevelled. His brother Anand was wearing a white t-shirt with 'Rowdy' written on it and paired it with an orange mask and a black cap. The parents kept their look simple and casual. You can look at the tweet here.

According to a report by PTI, the voting for 150 wards of GHMC began at 7 am and would be going on till 6 pm. A total of 74,44,260 voters will exercise their franchise using ballot papers to elect their representatives. G Kishan Reddy, ruling TRS working president and Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao and actor-turned-politician Chiranjeevi were among the early voters at the polling booth. The total number of contesting candidates in the GHMC Elections 2020 is 1,122. The Telangana State Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for the balloting process by deploying 48,000 polling personnel and 52,500 strong police force. The commission had decided to conduct the election with ballot papers after obtaining the views of major political parties and the health department in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and taking into consideration various relevant issues.

Image Credits: Vijay Deverakonda Official Instagram Account

