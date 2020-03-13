Vijay Deverakonda To Star In 'Palsa 1978' Director Karuna Kumar's Next?

Vijay Deverakonda, who last graced the big screen with World Famous Lover, has a slew of interesting releases lined-up in the coming year. The actor is currently gearing up for his big Bollywood debut alongside Ananya Panday. If rumours are to be believed, Vijay Deverakonda will be soon joining hands with Palasa 1978 director Karuna Kumar for yet another film. Here are the details.

Vijay to join hands with Palsa 1978 director Karuna Kumar for a film?

As reported by a leading news tabloid, Vijay, who became a household name post the success of Arjun Reddy, will soon collaborate with Karuna Kumar for a film. As per reports, it was producer Allu Aravind of Geetha Arts, who requested the director to narrate the script to Vijay Deverakonda. Reportedly, Vijay Deverakonda, who will be next seen in the much-anticipated film Fighter, has heard the script and has demanded a few changes in the film's script. Allu Aravind’s professional relations with Vijay Deverakonda dates back to the time when the duo joined for the much-acclaimed films like Taxiwala and Geetha Govindam. However, no official statements have been made by the makers of the film.

Vijay was last seen in World Famous Lover, which is an amalgamation of four different love stories. Directed by Kranti Madhav, World Famous Lover also stars actors Raashi Khanna and Aishwarya Rajesh in the leading roles.

All about Vijay and Ananya Panday's next

Starring Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda and Ramya Krishnan in the leading roles, the film is expected to go on floors later this year. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the much-awaited film also stars Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali, Makarand Deshpande and Getup Srinu in crucial roles. The makers of the film have also managed to rope in the Baahubali actor Ramya Krishnan for a vital role.

