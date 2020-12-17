Vijay Khote's Birth Anniversary: Here Are His Most Memorable Marathi Movies

December 17, 2020, marks the 79th birth anniversary of actor Viju Khote. The actor had a career spanning over 50 decades and is popularly known for playing Kalia in the popular movie Sholay and was also loved for his performance in 2016's Ventilator. Here's a list of Marathi movies featuring the actor that you should watch.

Viju Khote's movies that you should watch

Gammat Jammat

Viju Khotre plays Ganu Pahelwan in Gammat Jammat which is a 1987 comedy flick directed by Sachin Pilgaonkar. The movie features the popular song Ashwini Ye Na, sung by Bollywood singer Kishore Kumar. The film marked the big-screen debut of Varsha Usgaonkor.

Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi

Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi directed by Sachin Pilgaonkar featured Khote in the role of Bali Kalbhor. The movie made it to Indian theatres on September 23, 1988, and was a comedy flick revolving around four close friends. The film's basic plot is an adaptation of the 1966 movie Biwi Aur Makan which was a Hrishikesh Mukherjee-directorial.

The movie was also remade in Telugu as Chitram Bhallare Vichitram followed by a Kannada remake 2003 titled Olu Saar Bari Olu. It also has remakes in Hindi, Punjabi and Bengali titled as Paying Guests, Mr & Mrs 420, and Jio Pagla respectively. The movie is now considered as one of the cult classics of Marathi cinema.

Uttarayan

Viju Khote played Babu Borkar in Uttarayan, which marked the directorial debut of Bipin Nadkarni. It featured Shivaji Satam and Neena Kulkarni in focal roles. The plot of the movie is based on Jaywant Dalvi’s Marathi play Durgi. The film won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi.

Bhutacha Bhau

Viju Khote was seen as Indrasen Angre in this 1989 Marathi film. Bhutacha Bhau was directed by Sachin Pilgaonkar with Ashok Saraf, Sachin Pilgaonkar and Varsha Usgaonkar in titular roles. Shailendra Singh bankrolled the project while the story was written by Srinivas Bhagne and Sachin Pilgaonkar. The story revolves around a man who was killed by a group of three goons and then turns into a ghost. He then meets his youngest son Nandu and helps him find out how he was killed.

