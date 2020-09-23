Vijay Sethupathi And Shruti Haasan Starrer 'Laabam's' Shooting Commences; See Pics

Actors Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan starrer Laabam's shooting commenced on Tuesday, September 22. The producers shared pictures from the sets of the film online. The photo shared online has actor Jagapathi Babu shooting for a scene with his co-star. "Get, set, go. The time has come to resume shoot for our production venture #Laabam. Back to work mode," (sic) tweeted the producers.

Check out the pictures from the sets:

Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan's Laabam shoot resumed

Laabam, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan in the lead, is touted to be a social drama, where the former plays the role of a social activist. Laabam also features actors like Jagapathi Babu, Sai Dhanshika, Kalaiyarasan, Ramesh Thilak, among others in prominent roles. A few weeks ago, Laabam's trailer was released, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

The movie, interestingly, marks Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan's first film together. Initially, there were reports that actor Amala Paul would be essaying the female lead in the film. However, they turned out to be false. Laabam marks the return of filmmaker SP Jananathan, who last helmed Purampokku Engira Podhuvudamai (2015). The movie is produced by P. Arumuga Kumar and Vijay Sethupathi under their respective production banners.

What's next for Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan on the work front?

Vijay Sethuapthi will be next seen in P Virumandi's Ka Pae Ranasingam. The movie, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead, narrates the tale of a village and its people, who stand against industrialisation. The film also features actors like Yogi Babu, Samuthirakani, and Poo Ram in prominent roles. The Vijay Sethupathi starrer will exclusively premiere on Zee5 and Zeeplex from October 2, 2020.

Besides the upcomer, Vijay Sethupathi has an array of films at different stages of production. He has Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master with Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, and Andrea Jeremiah up for release. Thereafter, Bucchi Babu Sana's Uppena, Seenu Ramasamy's Maamanithan, among others in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan will be next seen in Telugu movie Krack. The movie, starring Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan in the lead, marks the latter's return to Tollywood after Katamarayudu (2017). The Shruti Haasan starrer is expected to hit the marquee soon.

