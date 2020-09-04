Vijay Sethupathi And Amala Paul To Feature In 'Kutti Love Story'? Read Details

Vijay Sethupathi is currently considered as one of the busiest actors of Kollywood with multiple projects lined up for him. Recently, as per the reports of NewsLagoon, the actor has an anthology film titled Kutti Love Story in his kitty. The movie will be directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, Nalan Kumarasamy, AL Vijay, and Venkat Prabhu, four of the most acclaimed filmmakers in South India.

ALSO READ: Amala Paul Shares Throwback Video From The Beach, Says 'My Freedom Is Everything To Me'

The reports suggest that Vijay Sethupathi will be playing the lead role in Nalan Kumurasamy’s segment while Amala Paul will work in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s story. The official announcement about the same is expected to be out very soon.

About the film 'Kutti Love Story'

It was recently announced that famous Tamil producer Isari Ganesh’s Vels Film International will be going to produce a new anthology film. The film’s title was revealed to be Kutti Love story. Moreover, an impressive promo of the film was released as well. The film Kutti Love story will have four different love stories.

ALSO READ: Caarthick Raju's 'The Chase' First Look Poster Released By Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethypathi on the work front

Vijay Sethupathi is currently gearing up for his upcoming Tamil drama film, Laabam. The movie is a highly anticipated film in south India as Vijay Sethupathi has a massive fan following. However, many of his fans were worried that the movie might get delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, to reassure his fans amid the nationwide lockdown, the actor recently took to social media to share the release date of the official trailer of Laabam. Take a look at Vijay Sethupathi’s post below:

Besides this, Vijay Sethupathi will also be seen in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master. The much-awaited movie is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and bankrolled under the banners of XB Film Creators and Seven Screen Productions. The action film also features Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, and Shantanu Bhagyaraj in pivotal roles.

Master was earlier slated to release on April 09, 2020, but was delayed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 lockdown. However, in a recent interview with The Hindu Tamil, the director of the film revealed that all updates about Master will be shared only after the lockdown ends.

ALSO READ: Vijay Sethupathi Announces Release Date Of His Upcoming Movie Laabam's Trailer

ALSO READ: Vijay Sethupathi's Most Versatile Roles That Impressed His Fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.