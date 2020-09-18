Ahead Of 'Ka Pae Ranasingam' Release, Here're Other Vijay Sethupathi & Aishwarya Starrers

Ka Pae Ranasingam starring Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh in the leads is all set to release this October. The movie narrates the tale of a village and its people, who stand against industrialisation. The movie is directed by P Virumandi and marks Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh's sixth collaboration.

Vijay and Aishwarya Rajesh have worked together in movies like Rummy (2014), Pannaiyarum Padminiyum (2014), Dharma Durai (2016), Idam Porul Eval (2018), and Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018). Take a look at all the movies Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh have appeared in together along with their trailers before their upcoming movie Ka Pae Ranasingam.

ALSO READ| Vijay Sethupathi Starrer 'Ka Pae Ranasingam's' Premiere Date Out; Read Details Here

Vijay Sethupathi's movies with Aishwarya Rajesh apart from Ka Pae Ranasingam

Rummy

Rummy is a 2014 released movie starring Inigo Prabhakar, Vijay Sethupathi, Gayathrie, and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles, while Soori and Joe Malloori are seen in supporting roles. This was the first movie where Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh acted together in a movie together. Here is a trailer of the Tamil movie Rummy directed by debutant Balakrishnan.

Pannaiyarum Padminiyum

Pannaiyarum Padminiyum was another Tamil language movie that released in 2014. The movie was also directed by a debutant director named S. U.Arun Kumar. The movie features Vijay Sethupathi, Jayaprakash, and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles, with Thulasi, Bala Saravanan, Neelima Rani, and Mahadevan in supporting roles. The film revolves around the story of an old man and his love for his vintage car called Premier Padmini.

ALSO READ| 'Ka Pae Ranasingam' Song 'Alagiya Sirukki' Showcases Vijay & Aishwarya's Chemistry; Watch

Dharma Durai

Dharma Durai is a Tamil language movie featuring Vijay Sethupathi with Aishwarya Rajesh, Srushti Dange, Tamannaah, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Ganja Karuppu and Rajesh in lead roles. The movie released in 2016. The movie won many awards including a prize for Vairamuthu for Best Lyrics at the 64th National Film Awards. The film was considered as the biggest blockbuster movie of 2016.

Idam Porul Eval

Idam Porul Yaeval is another Tamil language movie starring Vijay Sethupathi and Vishnu Vishal alongside Aishwarya Rajesh and Nandita Swetha in the lead cast. Idam Porul Eval is directed by Seenu Ramasamy. The film released in 2018.

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is a 2018 released Tamil-language action thriller film directed by Mani Ratnam. The movie was produced by Mani Ratnam under the banner Madras Talkies, along with Lyca Productions. Chekka Chivantha Vaanam features an ensemble cast of Aravind Swami, Silambarasan, Arun Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Jyothika, Aishwarya Rajesh, Dayanna Erappa and Aditi Rao Hydari. The movie reloves around the story of three brothers who fight over their deceased father's criminal empire.

ALSO READ| Radikaa Sarathkumar Shares BTS Pictures From Sets Of Vijay Sethupathi-Taapsee Pannu Film

On the work front, Vijay Sethupathi has an array of movies at different stages of production. He will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master with Thalapathy Vijay and Malavika Mohan. Vijay Sethupathi also has S P Jhananathan's Laabam with Shruti Haasan, Delhi Prasad Deendayal's Tughlaq Durbar with Aditi Rao Hydari and Manjima Mohan, among others in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rajesh was last seen in the Tollywood movie World Famous Lover with Vijay Deverakonda. She has many projects in her kitty including Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai, and Ka Pae Ranasingam. In Kollywood, she was last seen in Vaanam Kottatum, in which Vikram Prabhu, Radikaa Sarathkumar, and Sarathkumar played the major roles.

ALSO READ| Vijay Sethupathi And Amala Paul To Feature In 'Kutti Love Story'? Read Details

Promo Image courtesy: Ka Pae Ranasingam poster

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.