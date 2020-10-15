Vijay Sethupathi Starrer '800' Makers Release Statement Condemning #ShameonVijaySethupathi

Actor Vijay Sethupathi who will be stepping into the shoes of cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan for the latter's biopic was at the receiving end of the internet for signing the film. Muttiah Muralitharan has disappointed a section of the Tamilians with his controversial stand on the civil war between the Sri Lanka government and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). When the makers of his biopic released the motion poster of the film, starring Vijay Sethupathi, the internet went berserk, trending #ShameonVijaySethuapthi, and expressing their disappointment and angst.

However, the makers of Muttiah Muralitharan biopic recently released an official statement condemning the online rage and protest. "It came to our notice that our film '800', the biopic of Muttiah Muralitharan featuring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, is being politicized in many ways. However, we want to clarify that '800' is purely a sports biography film about the legendary cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan",(sic) wrote the makers in their official statement. The makers further assured that the movie would not 'showcase any scene' that will hurt the sentiments of any communities.

Muttiah Muralitharan biopic, starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, is titled 800. Recently, the makers of the film released the first look of the film. The first look met with mixed reactions from the audiences. Here's the motion poster of the biopic:

800, written and directed by M S Sripathy, marks his directorial debut. The cinematography of the sports-drama will be handled by RD Rajasekhar and editing by T Shivanandeeswaran. The movie is bankrolled by Movie Train Motion Pictures and Vivek Rangachari.

What's next for Vijay Sethupathi on the work front?

Vijay Sethupathi will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master. The movie, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, and Andrea Jeremiah is an action thriller. The film was initially slated to hit the marquee in April 2020, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie's release is pushed indefinitely. Besides the upcomer, Vijay Sethupathi has Bucchi Babu Sana's Uppena, Seenu Ramasamy's Maamanithan, among others in the pipeline.

