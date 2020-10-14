'Ka Pae Ranasingam' Featuring Vijay Sethupathi Set To Release In Theaters On October 16

Ka Pae Ranasingam is one of the most anticipated movies coming this year featuring superstar Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajessh. The pair will be seen soon as the makers have announced the release date for the film. As per a tweet made by the makers of Ka Pae Ranasingam, the film will now release on October 16. Fans are especially excited as the movie will be released in theatres.

The tweet posted by the makers mentioned that love is a feeling which would make one go to certain extremes. Thus hinting at what one can expect from Ka Pae Ranasingam as a film. The makers then pointed out that one can choose to watch the film in theatres from October 16.

Meanwhile, those to wish to still watch it from the comfort of their homes can also choose to do so as the film is streaming on Zee Plex. The makers also released a short snippet from the film which showed the amazing chemistry between Aishwarya Rajessh and Vijay Sethupathi. The short snippet ended with a statement mentioning that the announcement of Ka Pae Ranasingam releasing in theatres is subjected to the norms set forth by the respective states.

The snippet showed the marriage between Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajessh and also the amazing chemistry the two stars share with each other. Fans exclaimed that they are excited to watch them on-screen soon. Due to the safety norms implemented by the government, the theatres had been closed for a long time. However, now with the unlock rules in effect, theatres have been granted permission to function.

Thus fans have rejoiced as Ka Pae Ranasingam will now be available to watch on the big screen. Fans are especially thrilled to watch the film after a long wait. The pairing of Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajessh proved to be a huge factor for the masses who wished to see the film on the big screen. Upon the announcement, fans were thrilled to know that the movie will be in theatres and they will get to watch their favourite stars on the big screen.

