Vijay Sethupathi With Other Cast Members On The Sets Of 'Laabam', See Post Here

Actor Vijay Sethupathi is currently filming for the upcoming Tamil movie Laabam. Like many other films, Laabam's filming was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that the government has given filmmakers a new SOP for production, Laabam has restarted filming with all the necessary precautions taken to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. The movie will also feature actor Kalaiarasan in a prominent supporting role. Kalaiarasan recently took to Instagram to share an image from the sets of Laabam.

Kalaiarasan posts a photo with actor Vijay Sethupathi while filming for Laabam

Above is actor Kalaiarasan's latest post on his Instagram story. The image features Kalaiarasan alongside lead star Vijay Sethupathi and other cast members of Laabam. Laabam just started filming again after the end of the lockdown. Just a few days ago on September 22, 2020, producer P. ArumugaKumar took to social media to announce that the movie was resuming filming.

In the caption for the photo, Kalaiarasan wrote #daylightrobbery. Fans had no idea what this hashtag meant, and some think that it might be a reference to the upcoming movie. Laabam is directed by S. P. Jananathan and is co-produced by P. ArumugaKumar and Vijay Sethupathi. Vijay Sethupathi will apparently play the role of a social activist in the film.

Besides Vijay Sethupathi and Kalaiarasan, the movie also stars Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Sai Dhanshika, Ramesh Thilak, and Prithvi Rajan in important roles. Shruti Haasan is the main female lead of the film. The music for the film is composed by D. Imman and the cinematography is done by Ramji. Multiple posters for the movie have already been shared online. The movie began filming back in April of 2019, but the filming for the final scenes was left incomplete due to the pandemic.

Besides Laabam, actor Vijay Sethupathi is also set to feature in Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial Master. Vijay Sethupathi will play the role of the main antagonist in this film. Meanwhile, actor Thalapathy Vijay will feature as the main protagonist. Malavika Mohanan will portray the female lead of the movie. Master has been indefinitely delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

