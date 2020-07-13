Vijay Sethupathi Confirms Signing Two-part Web Series, Says Project Is At Nascent Stage

Vijay Sethupathi, last seen in Aswath Marimuth's Oh My Kadavule, in a recent media interview with an entertainment portal, revealed that he would soon make his digital debut. Vijay Sethupathi said that he recently signed a two-part web series with a leading platform, which he disclosed is presently at a nascent stage. Although Vijay Sethupathi refused to reveal much about his digital debut, several media reports claim that Prem C. Kumar of '96 fame will be helming the Vijay Sethupathi show.

Further, in the media interview, Vijay Sethupathi revealed that web series would help him reach a larger audience. Vijay Sethupathi, during the lockdown, shot for a short film from home. The short film also features Regina Cassandra and his daughter. He added that the project started as a short film has now turned into a one-long hour movie. According to reports, the Vijay Sethuapthi film would premiere online soon.

Also Read | Vijay Sethupathi Reveals That His Role In 'Master' is 'pure Evil'; Read Here

Recently, the makers of Ka Pae Ranasingam released the teaser of the upcoming film. The teaser introduced the audience to the characters of Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh. Ka Pae Ranasingam's teaser also revealed that Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh starrer's plot revolves around industrialisation. The teaser released a few months back has crossed 3 million views online.

Also Read | 'Tughlaq Durbar' First Poster Out, Vijay Sethupathi Features In Two Avatars

Also Read | Vijay Sethupathi's Unseen Pictures From 'Tughlaq Durbar' Create A Storm; See Pictures

What's next for Vijay Sethupathi?

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi is gearing up for the release of Master. The Lokesh Kanagarajan-directorial stars Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andreah Jeremiah in the lead. The Vijay Sethupathi starrer is reported to be a college drama, where Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay will be pitted against one another. The upcoming film was slated to hit the screens on April 9, 2020, however, it was pushed ahead due to the coronavirus crisis.

Besides the upcoming film, Vijay Sethupathi has a slew of movies at different stages of production. He has Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Interestingly, the movie will mark Vijay Sethupathi's Bollywood debut. Thereafter, he has Telugu movie Uppena with debutant Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty; and Tughlaq Durbar with Aditi Rao Hydari and Manjima Mohan in the pipeline.

Also Read | Vijay Sethupathi Rubbishes Rumours About Featuring In Sequel Of Kamal Haasan’s 'Sathya'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.