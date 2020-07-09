Vijay Sethupathi's Unseen Pictures From 'Tughlaq Durbar' Create A Storm; See Pictures

Vijay Sethupathi’s Tughlaq Durbar is one of the most anticipated movies of this year. His fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of his next movie. After the makers released the first look of the film, new working stills of Vijay Sethupathi and Radhakrishnan Parthiban from the movie have surfaced on the internet. Here is a look at the new unseen pictures from Vijay Sethupathi’s Tughlaq Darbar.

Also Read | 'Tughlaq Durbar' First Poster Out, Vijay Sethupathi Features In Two Avatars

Unseen working stills from Vijay Sethupathi’s Tughlaq Durbar

In the new pictures that are doing the rounds on the internet, Vijay Sethupathi and Radhakrishnan Parthiban are seen in typical Tamil Nadu politician’s attire. Both the actors are seen wearing a white veshti and a crisp white shirt. Actor Vijay Sethupathi also took to his Twitter handle and shared the stills. From the looks of the images, the movie seems to be full of entertainment and fun.

Also Read | Vijay Sethupathi And Aishwarya Rajesh Starrer 'Ka Pae Ranasingam' To Release In Theatres?

Vijay Sethupathi's Tughlaq Durbar's first look

Vijay Sethupathi’s Tughlaq Darbar’s first look was recently released by the makers. Vijay Sethupathi also took to his official twitter account to share the first look of the film. In the poster of the film, Vijay Sethupathi is sitting at a table with golden birds flying over his head. On one side of the image, he is staring intensely in the camera while the other side of him sees giving a sinister smile. The name of the movie is displayed on a big gold coin in the middle of two pictures.

Also Read | Vijay Sethupathi Reveals That His Role In 'Master' is 'pure Evil'; Read Here

Vijay Sethupathi's Tughlaq Durbar

Vijay Sethupathi's new movie is a political thriller helmed by Delhiprasad Deenadayalan. Tughlaq Durbar cast features Vijay Sethupathi in the lead with Aditi Rao Hydari, Manjima Mohan, Karunakaran, Bagavathi Perumal, and actor-director R Parthiban playing pivotal roles. Actor-director R Parthiban has shared the big screen with Vijay Sethupathi in the hit movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. His role is said to be very crucial in the film.

Also Read | Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Political Flick 'Ka Pe Ranasingam' To Get An OTT Release?

According to various reports, Vijay Sethupathi will be playing a politician in the film. From the looks of the poster, the audience might be in for rags to riches story of Vijay Sethupathi’s character. According to a statement by the makers, the film has completed half the shooting work. They are currently waiting for the nod by Tamil Nadu’s government to resume the remaining shoot of the film. Till now, the government has only allowed the post-production work of movies.

Promo Image Credits: Vijay Sethupathi Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.