Vijay Sethupathi Reveals That His Role In 'Master' is 'pure Evil'; Read Here

Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most loved actors in the South Indian film industry. Over the years he has done several roles and has given best performances. This talented actor will soon be seen sharing the screen with another fan favourite South Indian actor Thalapathy Vijay. This is the first time the duo will be teaming up to entertain fans in the movie Master. Recently Vijay Sethupathi talked at a media event and revealed that he is very excited to play his role in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial film. He also gave some details about his character. Read here to know more about it.

Vijay Sethupathi on his role in Master

Vijay Sethupathi revealed that his character in the film Master is not a grey one as the rumours suggest. He then added that he will be seen in a negative character which the audience will consider pure evil. He also revealed that his character in Master is named Bhavani who is a very cruel and sadistic villain. He said that in this film he will be seen in some high-voltage face-off scenes with Thalapathy Vijay.

It was also reported that Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi have worked on Master for 25 days and in this time both of the actors built a very good friendship with each other. Apart from this during the grand audio launch of Master both the stars had also praised each other. According to the song Makkal Selvan, Thalapathy is a great human being and someone who knows how to how to treat people around him with a lot of respect.

In Master we will be seeing Thalapathy Vijay in the role of the protagonist and Vijay Sethupathi will be the antagonist. However, this film is supposedly not similar to the usual films Vijay does. Thalapathy Vijay will be seen in the role of John Durairaj aka JD Master, who is the dean of a popular college in the city. There are some rumours that suggest the JD Master in the film will also be seen as a drug peddler.

Malavika Mohanan, from the film Petta, will be seen in the role of the female lead opposite Thalapathy Vijay in the movie. Other than this Nassar, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, VJ Ramya, and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj will be seen in pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the background score and the songs of the film. Master is produced by Xavier Britto under his home banner XB Film Creators.

