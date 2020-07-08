'Tughlaq Durbar' First Poster Out, Vijay Sethupathi Features In Two Avatars

Tughlaq Durbar is one of the most awaited films this year. The movie stars Vijay Sethupathi as well as Aditi Rao Hydari in pivotal roles. Earlier today, the makers released the first-look poster from the film.

First-look poster of Tughlaq Durbar

Vijay Sethupathi shared the first-look poster of Tughlaq Durbar on his Twitter account. The poster showed Vijay sitting at a table with a golden bird flying around this head. He is wearing a black and gold shirt in one picture and giving a serious expression. In the supposed reflection on the table, he is sporting a rather worn-out shirt and giving a sinister smile. In the middle of the two pictures is a gold coin bearing the name of the movie, cast, and producers.

The director of Tughlaq Durbar Deenadayal also took to this Twitter account to share the poster. Adding a caption, he said that after years of hard work and keeping his dreams alive he gets to say that he is presenting the first look of his directorial debut. He also added that he was thrilled to share the poster and thanked the universe for making it happen. Take a look:

Years of hoping and dreaming... And working... And finally I get to say... Presenting the first look of my debut directorial... My happiness is limitless ♥️. I am thrilled to be sharing this with the world today... Thanking the universe... The show must go on..#TughlaqDurbar pic.twitter.com/4plFy18Ot4 — Dir Delhiprasad deenadayal (@DDeenadayaln) July 8, 2020

Vijay Sethupathi's Tughlaq Durbar is said to be a political thriller. The movie stars Vijay in the lead role while Aditi Rao Hydari, Manjima Mohan, Karunakaran, and Bagavathi Perumal and actor-director R Parthiban will also be seen playing important roles in the movie. The latter shared screen space with Sethupathi in the hit film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

According to reports, Vijay Sethupathi will play the role of a politician in Tughlaq Durbar. Going by the two different looks of the actor in the poster, it might be a rags-to-riches story that will follow the character's journey to power. However, nothing has been officially mentioned about this. It is also said the movie is definitely a "commercial potboiler".

A statement made by the makers of Tughlaq Durbar claimed that about 50 percent of the shooting has been completed. They are currently waiting for the Tamil Nadu government's permission for films to resume shootings. Till now, the government has only allowed those films who have only their post-production work left.

Vijay Sethupathi's Tughlaq Durbar is being directed by Deenadayal and as he shared, the movie is his maiden venture. He has, however, worked as an associate director in many films like Krishna in Sillunu Oru Kaadhal, with Balaji Tharaneetharan in Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom and with Prem Kumar in 96.

Music composer Govind Vasantha, Balaji Tharaneetharan (wrote the dialogues) and cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa are also part of the Tughlaq Durbar's crew.

