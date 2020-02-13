The Debate
Vijay Sethupathi's Next Movie Based On His IT Raids Tweet, "Poi Vera Irundha Parungada"?

Others

Vijay Sethupathi, taking to Twitter on Wednesday replied to an article involving It raids on Vijay himself. Here's how the tweet can become a movie title. Read.

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
VIJAY SETHUPATHI

The multi-talented actor, Vijay Sethupathi, taking to Twitter on Wednesday replied to an article involving IT raids on the actor himself. The epic tweet "Poi Vera Irundha Parungada" which translates to “Have a different job” took social media by storm. In the tweet, Vijay Sethupathi was seen slamming all the rumours in a savage style.

Have a look at Vijay Sethupathi’s Tweet here:

The tweet went so viral that director CS Amudhan who became popular after directed Thamizh Padam in 2010 and its sequel Thamizh Padam 2 in 2018, was seen making an interesting announcement. Motivated by Vijay Sethupathi's this tweet, the director announced to make a film on the same lines. As per reports, he also asked the producer Shashikant to register the title without wasting any time. Have a look at his tweet here.

Here's how fans reacted:

ALSO READ| Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Sethupathi, And Vignesh Shivan Have THIS In Common; Details Here

ALSO READ| Vijay Sethupathi Has A Short Reponse To All The Rumours Post IT Raids

Here's how fans reacted to Vijay Sethupathi's viral tweet:

ALSO READ| Manju Warrier Was The Initial Choice For THIS Vijay Sethupathi Film

ALSO READ| Vijay Sethupathi Movies That Are Rated Higher Than 8 On IMDb

ALSO READ| Vijay Sethupathi Reveals The Second Poster For 'Laabam' On His Birthday

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
