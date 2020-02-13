Vijay Sethupathi's Next Movie Based On His IT Raids Tweet, "Poi Vera Irundha Parungada"?

The multi-talented actor, Vijay Sethupathi, taking to Twitter on Wednesday replied to an article involving IT raids on the actor himself. The epic tweet "Poi Vera Irundha Parungada" which translates to “Have a different job” took social media by storm. In the tweet, Vijay Sethupathi was seen slamming all the rumours in a savage style.

Have a look at Vijay Sethupathi’s Tweet here:

The tweet went so viral that director CS Amudhan who became popular after directed Thamizh Padam in 2010 and its sequel Thamizh Padam 2 in 2018, was seen making an interesting announcement. Motivated by Vijay Sethupathi's this tweet, the director announced to make a film on the same lines. As per reports, he also asked the producer Shashikant to register the title without wasting any time. Have a look at his tweet here.

Dear @sash041075 pls register the title “போய் வேற வேல இருந்தா பாருங்கடா” immediately. — CS Amudhan (@csamudhan) February 12, 2020

Here's how fans reacted:

Waiting for this scene in TP3 performed by 'Agila ulaga Superstar' @actorshiva... — செந்தில் (@erssk) February 12, 2020

Now aamais and haters : Thalapathy VJS ku Gold coin kuduthutaru da😂😂🤣#Master#OruKuttiKadhai — 🇻🅸ⒿA͒𝖄🔥🆅J̸ (@vijayvj2002) February 12, 2020

🔥 the way v like you 🌹 Anna 😍👌👏💕 pic.twitter.com/HgRsZU7flN — மஹா ◎fficial 🌺 (@its_mahaoffc) February 12, 2020

Tharama Seruppadi To One Who Are Create Fights Using The Name Of Religions🔥🔥🔥 — VIJAY FANS CLUB (@vijayfansclub4) February 12, 2020

