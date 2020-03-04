'Master' wraps up, Vijay Sethupathi plants a kiss on Thalapathy's cheek on their last day 

Kaithi fame Lokesh Kanakaraj will be directing Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in his next blockbuster Master. As the team wrapped the shoot of the upcoming film, Jagadish who is the executive producer of the film took to Twitter to post an adorable picture of Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay. In the picture, one can see Sethupathi planting a kiss on the cheek of Thalapathy.

Check out the picture here:

Been an wonderful few months and it comes to a closure - Master shoot wrapped up !! Heart full of thanks to Thalapathy @actorvijay na, Makkal selvan @VijaySethuOffl brother and @Dir_Lokesh 😊 waiting for the #Master celebrations pic.twitter.com/SNNUUDcCW6 — Jagadish (@Jagadishbliss) February 29, 2020

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Sethupathi, And Vignesh Shivan Have THIS In Common; Details Here

With this sweet gesture going viral, it seems like Vijay Sethupathi shares a warm camaraderie with Thalapathy Vijay. Their upcoming project Master is unarguably one of the most awaited films of the year. Master also features Malavika Mohanana and Andrea Jeremiah in pivotal roles. The movie was wrapped in 129 days and has been predominantly shot in Chennai.

Master release date out?

The Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer is reported to release on April 9. Reports have it that Thalapathy Vijay will be playing the role of a college professor in the upcoming flick, whereas Vijay Sethupathi will be the lead antagonist. Master, directed by Lokesh Kanakaraj, will be bankrolled by XB Film Creators.

Also Read | Manju Warrier Was The Initial Choice For THIS Vijay Sethupathi Film

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna To Join Hands With Thalapathy Vijay For Sudha Kongara's Next Project?

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay is reported to have started preparing for his role in Sudha Kongara directorial. The movie that is reported to be in pre-production is tentatively titled Thalapathy 65. Reports have it that the makers are on a lookout for a leading lady for the film and have approached Dear Comrade fame Rashmika Mandanna.

On the other hand, Vijay Sethupathi is gearing up for his Bollywood debut. He will be seen playing a prominent role in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie, starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, is slated to hit the marquee by the end of 2020.

Also Read | Nayanthara's New Movie To Clash With Thalapathy Vijay's Master & Suriya's Soorarai Pottru

'Master' wraps up, Vijay Sethupathi plants a kiss on Thalapathy's cheek on their last day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.