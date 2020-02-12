Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Sethupathi, And Vignesh Shivan Have THIS In Common; Details Here

Samantha Akkineni is making headlines for various reasons. She was last seen in Jaanu, where she played the titular character and is currently working on a drama film titled Mdhuravada directed by Ajithvasan Uggina. Now, the actor is making the headlines again as reports suggest that she will be collaborating with Vijay Sethupathi in a Vignesh Shivan film. Read on to know more about the whole story here:

Will Samantha collaborate with Vijay Sethupathi in their upcoming film?

According to reports, Samantha Akkineni is all set to star in a Vignesh Shivan film. In the film, she will be seen opposite Vijay Sethupathi. There have been several reports based on the same, stating that the film will be titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal and will also feature Lady Superstar Nayanthara. However, nothing has been confirmed officially yet. If these reports are to be believed, the aforementioned film will be one of the biggest films of the year.

For the unversed, Jaanu featured an ensemble cast that included Sharwanand as K Ramachandra aka Ram, Samantha as S Janaki Devi aka Jaanu, Gouri G Kishan as a young Jaanu, Vennela Kishore as Murali, Thagubothu Ramesh as Satish, and Raghu Babu as Kapala Devudu.

It was released on February 7 and the film revolves around the reunion of former students from a 2004 high school class, fifteen years after their graduation which brings two lovers back and resolves the issues that lead to their break-up in the past.

