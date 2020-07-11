Allu Arjun Gives Sneak Peek Into His Serene Morning Walk, Says 'love It'

Duvvada Jagannadham actor Allu Arjun gave a sneak peek into how his morning walk looked like on Saturday. He posted a picture of himself on his Instagram feed that sees him walking on an empty road. The sky looks mesmerising with hues of dusky grey clouds. Allu Arjun wrote, "Love Morning Walks."

Allu Arjun's Instagram post:

Meanwhile, actors Allu Arjun and Pooja Hedge are hitting the headlines as their song, Butta Bomma from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo emerged as the most viewed Telugu video song on the video-sharing platform. Reportedly, in less than five months of release, the striking number surpassed 260 million views. Moreover, all songs from the flick, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo like Samajavaragamana, Ramuloo Ramulaa, OMG Daddy, among others have hit a staggering number of views online.

Pooja Hegde shared the big news and wrote that everyone who made this possible has her heart. The actor also penned that she and Allu Arjun put their heart, soul, sweat, and sometimes tears to shoot the song, Butta Bomma. She also expressed that it is so 'gratifying' to see the song do well with fans.

Breaking records 🙌🏼 To all those ppl who made this possible, you have my heart ❤️ @alluarjun and I put our heart,soul, sweat and sometime tears(only on my end😂) to shoot #ButtaBomma and it’s so gratifying to see it do well. Seeing ppl loving the song EVERYTHING. Ty #Grateful https://t.co/jeHtcEvlB2 — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) July 10, 2020

On the work front

Allu Arjun's film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, co-starring Pooja Hegde did super well with the audience. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the movie also churned magnanimous numbers at the box office. Allu Arjun will be seen next seen in Sukumar’s upcoming directorial titled Pushpa.

Jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa is touted to be a homespun actioner and also stars Rashmika Mandanna. As Pushpa is going to be Allu Arjun's first pan-India release, a report published in a leading portal stated that music composer Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP has composed the tunes for Pushpa and that Allu Arjun expects something unique from him. Moreover, the Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India actor is also working very closely and creatively with Devi Sri Prasad for the songs of the film.

Arjun, on the occasion of his 37th birthday, released the title and first look poster of Pushpa on social media. The actor's rugged avatar with a thick beard has intrigued fans to watch the film. Check it out:

First Look and the Title of my next movie “ P U S H P A “ . Directed by dearest Sukumar garu . Music by dearest friend @ThisIsDSP . Really excited about this one. Hoping all of you like it . @iamRashmika @MythriOfficial #MuttamsettyMedia pic.twitter.com/G8ElmLKqUq — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 8, 2020

