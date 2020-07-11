Allu Arjun And Pooja Hegde's 'Butta Bomma' Becomes The Most-viewed Telugu Song Ever

Actor Pooja Hedge recently took to Instagram to celebrate the success of Allu Arjun and her song, Butta Bomma from the film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. She revealed that the song is presently the most viewed Telugu song on YouTube, which is a huge milestone for the makers. She expressed her delight through a heartfelt note along with another piece of news related to her upcoming film with Prabhas, Radhe Shyam.

Pooja Hegde celebrates the success of Butta Bomma

Actor Pooja Hegde has lately been busy with the promotion of her upcoming multi-lingual film with actor Prabhas, Radhe Shyam. The actor recently took to Instagram to speak about the song Butta Bomma which has now become the most viewed Telugu song on YouTube.

She posted a snip from the song on her story, where she can be seen posing with co-star Allu Arjun. She wrote next to the picture that the song has been breaking records which is great news. Through a small heartfelt note, actor Pooja Hegde also expressed how grateful she feels about the song creating milestones. She wrote that all the people who made the song and its success possible, have her heart.

Pooja Hegde spoke about how she and Allu Arjun have put in their heart and soul into the song and the outcome is encouraging. She also specified that she had to sometimes shed a tear while shooting with the tough choreography. Pooja Hegde wrote that it is gratifying to see the song do so well amongst people.

The Butta Bomma song is a quirky and fun dance number which talks about love. Pooja Hedge and Allu Arjun can be seen pulling off a tough dance routine with heavy shuffling and footwork. Have a look at the song and the note on Pooja Hegde’s Instagram here.

In the very next story, actor Pooja Hegde also posted about how people are talking about her upcoming film, Radhe Shyam. She wrote that the hashtag #RadheShyam has had 3.8 million-plus mentions on Twitter which is considered huge in terms of audience involvement. She also wrote about how amazing the day is since she got two good news in one day. Have a look at a snip from her story here.

