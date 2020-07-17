Vijay Sethupathi's Latest Portrait Of Man Locked Inside Home During Lockdown Is Alluring

Vijay Sethupathi, last seen in Ashwath Marimuthu's Oh My Kadavule, recently shot for a photo series called Human with famous photographer L Ramachandran. The monochrome photo series showcases how life has changed during the lockdown. In an interview with an online portal, the photographer said that people are muttering to themselves and complaining about the absence of people on the streets.

Further in the interview, Ramachandran revealed that Vijay Sethupathi was breaking down when he called him up for the shoot. He added that the coronavirus lockdown was appalling for him and he refused to shoot because of it. However, Ramachandran explained the concept to Vijay Sethupathi and requested him to visit his studio once.

Check out Vijay Sethupathi's portrait

Also Read | 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain' Fame Saumya Tandon's Hairdresser Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Ramachandran reveals why he chose Vijay Sethupathi as his muse

Ramachandran said that the concept of the photo series was to showcase how a celebrity would react to the sudden slump in his life. He added that with the photo series they have tried to show how an actor responds to the sudden change in his life. He exclaimed that he did not want Vijay Sethupathi to pose. Instead, Ramchandran said he wanted Vijay Sethupathi to be exactly like how he would be at home.

Also Read | Mumbai Police Uses Sitcom 'Friends' Meme For Coronavirus Advice, Netizens Say 'savage'

What's next for Vijay Sethupathi?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Sethupathi has a slew of movies at different stages of production. Vijay Sethupathi will soon be seen in Master. The Lokesh Kanagarajan-directorial stars Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andreah Jeremiah in the lead. The Vijay Sethupathi starrer is reported to be a college drama, where Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay will be pitted against one another. The upcoming film was slated to hit the screens on April 9, 2020, however, it was pushed ahead due to the coronavirus crisis.

Also Read | Have Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Legal Proceedings Come To A Halt Due To Coronavirus?

Thereafter, Vijay Sethupathi has P. Virumandi's Ka Pae Ranasingam up for release. He also has Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Interestingly, the movie will mark Vijay Sethupathi's Bollywood debut. Thereafter, he has Telugu movie Uppena with debutant Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty; and Tughlaq Durbar with Aditi Rao Hydari and Manjima Mohan in the pipeline.

Also Read | TCS Recruitment: TCS To Hire 40,000 Freshers In India Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.