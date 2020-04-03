Vijay Sethupathi's Character Name From Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Master' Revealed?

A recent media report revealed that Vijay Sethupathi's character name in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master will be Bhavani. The upcoming film, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Malavika Mohanan in the lead, is reported to be a campus drama. Reports claim that Vijay Sethupathi will be playing the role of a gangster in the upcomer, and will be pitted against Thalapathy.

A report published on Thursday claims that Vijay Sethupathi will be playing the role of Bhavani in Master. The report states Vijay Sethupathi's character name was revealed in one of the verses of recently released song- Polakatum Para Para. The report further claims that Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay will play childhood friends, whose relationship gets bitter due to an unpleasant incident. It was previously reported that Thalapathy Vijay would play the role of a professor in Master.

'Master' release date pushed?

Master, starring Thalapthy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andreah Jeremiah in the lead, was earlier slated to hit the marquee on April 9, 2020, however due to Coronavirus pandemic, the release of the film is pushed to a later date. The movie pre-dominantly shot in Chennai and the areas surrounding the city will mark the first association of Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi.

The movie is bankrolled by XB Film Creators and directed by Kaithi fame Lokesh Kanagaraj. Recently, the makers of Master organised an audio launch event in Chennai. The audio launch event was an extravagant affair.

