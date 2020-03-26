Thalapathy Vijay Starrer 'Master' Release Date Pushed, Will Now Release In June?

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master was slated to hit the marquee in the first week of April. However, due to the 21-day quarantine imposed by the government of India, the makers of the upcoming film are reportedly forced to postpone the release of Master. Now, according to reports, the movie will release in June 2020. However, neither the makers or the actors have confirmed the news.

Master, starring Thalapthy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andreah Jeremiah in the lead, was earlier slated to hit the marquee on April 9, 2020. The movie pre-dominantly shot in Chennai and the areas surrounding the city will mark the first association of Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. The movie is bankrolled by XB Film Creators and directed by Kaithi fame Lokesh Kanagaraj. Recently, the makers of Master organised an audio launch event in Chennai. The music launch event that was a private event grabbed all the eyeballs for Thalapthy Vijay's inspiring speech.

Master's team at the audio launch event:

Thalapathy Vijay's speech from Master Audio Launch:

Source: Sun TV's Youtube Channel

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Thalapathy Vijay is in talks with AR Murugadoss for his next. The movie tentatively titled Thalapathy 65, will mark the reunion of Thalapathy Vijay and Murugadoss after 2012's hit film Thupakki. The forthcoming movie starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead is reported to be in the pre-production stage. The makers are yet to make an official announcement on the same.

