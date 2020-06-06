Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Political Flick 'Ka Pe Ranasingam' To Get An OTT Release?

Tollywood sensation Vijay Sethupathi's much-awaited Tamil political drama Ka Pe Ranasingam may have a release on an OTT platform directly. Apart from Vijay Sethupathi, the movie also stars Aishwarya Rajesh in a pivotal role. According to media sources, the producers of the Vijay Sethupathi starrer Ka Pe Ranasingam are already in talks with Amazon Prime Video.

Makers of Vijay Sethupathi starrer in talks for OTT release

As per reports, a source close to the Vijay Sethupathi starrer Ka Pe Ranasingam has revealed that negotiations are underway for a direct OTT release. The source further added that an announcement could be made by the producers of Ka Pe Ranasingam soon regarding the same. Talking about Ka Pe Ranasingam, the film has been helmed by P Virumandi and has been bankrolled by Kotapadi J Rajesh under the banner, KJR Studios.

The trailer of the Vijay Sethupathi starrer was also recently released by the makers. The trailer of Ka Pe Ranasingam managed to receive a positive response from the fans. By the looks of it, the Vijay Sethupathi starrer revolves around the increase in the land acquisition as well as the corporatization by the multi-national companies.

Ka Pe Ranasingam also stars Yogi Babu and Poo Ram

The trailer of Ka Pe Ranasingam showcased Vijay Sethupathi in a revolutionary avatar who leads all the poor farmers in their battle against the industries that manage to take away their lands. The Vijay Sethupathi starrer Ka Pe Ranasingam was supposed to be released in April but the lockdown disrupted the schedule. The Ka Pe Ranasingam cast also consists of Yogi Babu, Rangaraj Pandey, Samuthirakani, Poo Ram, and Vela Ramamoorthy in pivotal roles.

The film will also see Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh coming together for the fourth time. The Super Deluxe actor has earlier worked with Aishwarya Rajesh in critically acclaimed movies like Dharma Durai, Rummy and Pannaiyarum Padminiyum. Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in the film, Sangatamizhan which was also positively received by the fans. He will next be seen in the Tamil film Master which will be helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. As per reports, Vijay Sethupathi will be essaying the role of the antagonist in the movie. The actor had also played a negative role in the Rajinikanth starrer Petta.

