Vijay Sethupathi's Transformation: From Humble Start To Kollywood Superstar

Vijay Sethupathi is very well known for his work in movies like 'Pizza' (2012), 'Vikram Vedha' (2017), 'Super Deluxe' (2019), and many more. Vijay Sethupathi has become a known name in Tamil as well as in the Telugu and Malayalam film industries. His new movie 'Master' is yet to release and is one of the most anticipated movies of this year. Take a look at the actor's journey to stardom.

Vijay Sethupathi's early job

Vijay Sethupathi was born and raised in Rajapalayam. When he was quite young, he moved to Chennai and completed his studies. Reportedly, he did many odd jobs for pocket money like working as a phone booth operator to a salesman at a retail store to cashier at a fast-food joint. After completing his studies, he moved to UAE for a job and a few years into the job, he reportedly felt quite dissatisfied, which prompted him to move back to India in 2003.

Transformation and debut

It is reported that when Vijay Sethupathi returned to India, he saw the movie Koothupattarai's poster and recalled how director Balu Mahendra had said he had a 'very photogenic face'. Around 2006, Vijay Sethupathi started working as a background actor as well as in some television shows. He quite often played the lead's best friend in movies. His first lead role and debut was in director Seenu Ramasamy's film Thenmerku Paruvakaatru (2011). The movie went on to be very successful and also went on to win three National Film Awards and the best Tamil Film of the year.

The new Kollywood star

After his first film, Vijay Sethupathi was seen in many diverse roles. The versatile actor not only played the lead but also negative roles which gained him much admiration. He played many complicated roles such as a young man who sustains short-term memory loss to a 40-year-old man. After this, he went on to win many awards for his acting and many of his films bagged the title of Best Film of the year.

Kollywood star Vijay Sethupathi has come a long way and has collected a huge number of followers. He is going to be seen in the lead role along with Thalapthy Vijay in the film 'Master'. 'Master' is a much-awaited action-thriller movie, whose release got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, much to the displeasure of fans.

