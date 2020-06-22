'Master' Actor Thalapathy Vijay Turns 46, Makers Surprise Fans With Birthday Poster

As Thalapathy Vijay turns 46 on Monday, best wishes have been pouring in from all quarters of the Kollywood industry on social media. While fans of the actor have been celebrating the day, they've raised a storm in anticipation of the trailer of his upcoming film Master which pits him opposite Vijay Sethupathi in an action-thriller written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

However, the makers of the film have unveiled a special 'birthday poster' of the film to honour their lead actor Thalapathy Vijay. The newly released poster features Vijay in a very cool and stylish avatar wearing shades in a sepia-tinted photo with the background of a still from the song Vaathi Coming Othu. The poster has the word, ‘Kolunthungada’ written across it, which reportedly means ‘Fire up’.

Not only this, the director Lokesh Kanagaraj even shared a birthday poster for him in advance on Sunday. The director while sharing the poster wrote, "To convey my love to Thalapathy @actorvijay here I release the Birthday Poster Advance bday wishes #Master Designed by : @Clinton22Roach."

Master, co-written along with Aadai and Meyadha Maan fame Rathna Kumar, directed by Lokesh, and produced by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators banner, will star Vijay in the title role, while Vijay Sethupathi is set to storm the screens as the antagonist.

Malavika Mohanan of Petta fame, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das are all expected to play pivotal roles in the film. Anirudh Ravichandran who has previously worked on Vijay's Kaththi will be composing the music for Master, while Sathyan Sooryan will be the principal cinematographer.

On the work front

Vijay was last seen in the sports-drama Bigil in 2019. Directed by Atlee, the film went on to break box office records despite getting mixed reviews. The actor was set to appear in the highly anticipated Master, this April. The film was put on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, it will be the first time Vijay will face-off with Vijay Sethupathi in a film.

