Vijay To Reunite With Bagavathi Co-star For Venkat Prabhu’s Thalapathy 68?

Vijay is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Leo, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The makers have been keeping the fans updated by unveiling the songs from the film. Amid this, a new update is doing the rounds about his next film, which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 68.

The Newsmakers

In May, Vijay announced his new project on his Twitter handle. He shared a teaser of his next which will be helmed by Venkat Prabhu. The video also revealed that it will be produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram under the banner AGS Entertainment and have music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

The film marks the second collaboration of Vijay and AGS Entertainment after 2019's Bigil. "This will be AGS's biggest film so far. It'll be an entertainer that will be loved by all audiences. It will boast the best technicians of global standards," read AGS' official statement.

Who's saying what?

According to movie tracker Christopher Kanagaraj, Jai will be joining the cast. If the report turns out to be true, then it will be his second film with star Vijay after Bagavathi (2002). In it, he played the role of Vijay's brother.

(A screengrab of Christopher Kanagaraj's tweet | Image: Christopher Kanagaraj/Twitter)

Meanwhile...

Thalapathy 68 will also mark the reunion of Vijay and music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja after their 2003 film Pudhiya Geethai. Reports have been doing rounds that the film will go on floors later this year as the makers are planning to release the film in 2024.

Coming back to Leo, the film also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt and others in pivotal roles. It is directed by Lokesh Kanakraj. The director had previously teamed up with Vijay in Master. Bankrolled by Seven Screen Studio, the film will release on October 19.