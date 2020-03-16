The Debate
'Be Like The River': Vijay's Words Of Wisdom For His Fans At 'Master' Audio Launch

Regional Indian Cinema

Vijay was recently seen at the 'Master' audio launch event. Here, the actor was seen interacting with his fans about several things & has some wisdom to impart.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
Vijay

C. Joseph Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi were recently seen at the audio launch event of Master, a 2020 action thriller film written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Here, Vijay was seen talking to his fans about a lot of things. Read on to know more about what Vijay had to say to his fans:

Vijay opens up to his fans during Master audio launch

Recently, southern star Vijay was seen at the Master audio launch event. At the event, five songs from the film were released. Talking to his fans, Thalapathy said that he did not want his fans to go through the same thing as the last time when his fans were unhappy for the organiser’s misdemeanour. He stated that he was as disappointed as all of the fans were. He also stated that this audio launch is a small event as the makers of Master were concerned about the current situation.

Vijay was very joyful once he came on the stage, and started dancing. He also sang a few lines from the song Ella Pugazhum and advised the fans to be like the river. Thalapathy said that in some places they pray to the river with lamps, and in some places, they welcome it with flowers and in other places, they throw stones. But the river continues, regardless of it all. Vijay said that in life we should be like the river.

The Theri star then said that we should kill them with our success and bury them with our smiles. If one wants to stay truthful, one may have to stay silent in some places. Unlike the previous audio launch events, this times audio launch event was different as Vijay decided to keep it crisp.

For the unversed, Master’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who is one of the most celebrated music composers of the southern film industry. The film will also feature Malavika Mohanan in the lead role. Master is slated to be released on April 9, 2020 worldwide.

