"Vijay Earned ₹50 Crores For 'Bigil' And..." Reveals Khusbhu Sundar After Vijay's IT Raid

Thalapathy Vijay was recently questioned by the income tax department in regards to his profit and expenditure. Now, Khusbhu Sundar in a tweet has talked about Vijay’s IT raid and also about his earnings and also about his profits after his film Bigil and Master.

Khushbu Sundar discloses Vijay’s earnings

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most prominent faces in the South Indian film industry. The Bigil actor has delivered several hits at the Box Office and is currently busy working on his upcoming projects. But recently, Vijay encountered an enquiry by the Income Tax Department.

Also read | Thalapathy Vijay's House Raided Again By Income Tax Department Officials? Read

According to a media portal’s report, Vijay had to stop shooting for his film Master due to this Income Tax enquiry. According to a media portal's report, Bigil producer Archana Kalpathi was also summoned to submit her tax payment records. This Income Tax enquiry raised a lot of questions about Vijay's earnings and profits.

Now in her recnet tweet, Khusbu Sundar revealed Vijay’s earnings from his films Bigil and Master. In her tweet, Khushbu talked about Vijay’s salary details allegedly released by The Investigation Department.

Also read | Hrithik Roshan Wants To Know THESE Secrets About Allu Arjun And Thalapathy Vijay

Khushbu wrote, “The Investigation Department has released the salary details of actor Vijay. #Bigil 50 crores per film, #Master Vijay earned Rs.80 crore for the film. Vijay formally paid taxes for the film. Can we rest the case now?” So according to Khushbu’s tweet, Vijay earned ₹50 crores for his film and he also earned ₹80 crores for his film Master. Take a look at Khushbu Sundar’s tweet here.

Also read | Rashmika Mandanna To Join Hands With Thalapathy Vijay For Sudha Kongara's Next Project?

Also read | Thalapathy Vijay Lends His Voice For THIS Song In 'Master', Reveals Anirudh Ravichander

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.