Vikram Gokhale Helps Marathi Entertainment Industry By Donating Land Worth ₹2.5 Crores

Vikram Gokhale, a veteran actor most notable for his role in the Marathi entertainment industry, has donated land worth Rs 2.5 crores to Akhil Bharatiya Chitrapat Mahamandal. The donation was made in an effort to help balance the adverse impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the Marathi entertainment industry. The land which is near Nanegaon, Pune, will be used to build an old age home for senior actors who are in need.

Vikram Gokhale Helps Senior Actors

Vikram Gokhale is being hailed as the man of the hour by his fans and the industry in general for his charitable actions towards the senior actors. The COVID-19 pandemic has bought its own set of problems for the Marathi entertainment industry. It has led to halts in productions, shoots and creations, which has led to a large amount of unemployment in the industry, which is also suffering financially. Vikram Gokhale's effort comes as a sigh of relief by many industry workers.

Prasad Oak Praises the Actor

Prasad Oak, who is a famous Marathi film actor and singer well known for his work in 'Balkadu', praised the senior actor on Instagram. He uploaded a picture of Vikram Gokhale and wrote an appraising caption in Marathi. He wrote in the caption that he viewed the veteran actor as a God and also admired him for his sense of responsibility. The long caption was entirely a tribute to Vikram Gokhale and also addressed the Marathi Film Industry. Many fans also praised the senior actor for his actions in the comments section of the post.

Vikram Gokhale is an award-winning actor who won the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2011 for his acting in Theatre; he also won a National Film Award for Best Actor category. He was last seen in the movie AB Aani CD, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan. Both Vikram Gokhale and Amitabh Bachchan played best friends in the movie. The movie released on March 13, 2020, and received positive reviews. The film has also been released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Prom Pic Courtesy: Vikram Gokhale's Twitter

