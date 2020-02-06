Netflix All Set To Work With Sandra Bullock And Viola Davis In Untitled Thriller Film

Sandra Bullock is set to mark her second collaboration with the streaming giant Netflix. This untitled project is all also set to star How to Get Away with Murder star Viola Davis. Read on to know more details about this Netflix project starring Sandra Bullock and Viola Davis.

Sandra Bullock to collab with Netflix again:

The streaming giant Netflix marked their first collaboration with Ocean’s 8 actor Sandra Bullock with the thriller Bird Box. The film enjoyed tremendous success and Sandra Bullock was even critically acclaimed for her performance in the thriller drama. Now, Sandra Bullock is all set to work with Netflix on a second project.

According to a media portal’s report, Vincent D’Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Richard Thomas, Linda Emond, and Emma Nelson are joining this project. Another major addition to this Sandra Bullock project is none other than Viola Davis. Viola Davis became a household name with the crime drama How to Get Away with Murder.

Aisling Franciosi and Rob Morgan are also set to join this star-studded project. The script of this untitled project will be penned by Mission Impossible – Fallout helmer Christopher McQuarrie. Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King is all set to back this project. According to the report, System Crasher director Nora Fingscheidt will be directing this Sandra Bullock and Viola Davis starrer film.

The media portal's report further talks about Bullock’s character in the film. Sandra Bullock’s character has been released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. After her prison term ends, her character enters a society that refuses to forgive her past. Sandra Bullock’s character receives a severe judgment from her former friends and peers and that leads her to hope for redemption form her estranged younger sister who she was forced to leave behind.

Image Courtesy: Viola Davis Instagram, Ocean's 8 Instagram

