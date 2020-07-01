Viral Shah To Collaborate With Malhar Thakar After The Success Of 'Golkeri'

Famous director Viral Shah recently announced his next project for which he will be teaming up with Malhar Thakar for the third time. The next venture of Viral is titled as Aaj Na Samachar. Viral Shah took to his social media handle to wish actor Malhar Thakar on his birthday with a significant announcement. After the incredible success of the films of Viral and Malhar together, like Midnights with Menka and Golkeri, the director announced his third film with Malhar Thakar.

Sharing his excitement about his upcoming film, the director said in an interview with a portal that this film was never planned, unlike his earlier two films. He and Malhar were randomly chatting about how news channels and media are gaining more TRP these days, and eventually, the idea of Aaj Na Samachar was born.

The director further added that his first film with Malhar Thakar was a fake biopic titled Midnights with Menka and the second was a romantic comedy-drama Golkeri. Now, their third collaboration will be completely different. Viral also noted that his next film will have the genre which might have not appeared in the history of Gujarati cinema. The entire structure of the film will be based around newsroom and news channel.

Talking about the film, Viral Shah revealed in the interview that as of now, the film is under the scripting process. The other criteria and segments of the film will start only after the writing is over. The film’s shooting will not begin until the situation is better. He further said that filming needs workforce, time, and space and he will not compromise on any aspect.

The film is written by Viral Shah and well-known writer Atul Unadkat. The shooting of the film will begin post lockdown after things get back to normal to avoid any roadblocks.

About Viral Shah and Malhar Thakar's previous collaborations

Ace director Viral Shah and Gujarati superstar Malhar Thakar have worked together in two films. With Menka was released in the year 2018 and is written and directed by Viral Shah. The film featuring Malhar Thakar, Esha Kansara, Hardik Sangani, and Vinita Mahesh in the lead roles depicted the fake biopic of Gujarati Cinema’s superstar Malhar Thakar, who finds a quick hack to achieve stardom. The story later follows the consequences he has to face to achieve his dream.

Their other collaboration was Golkeri which depicted the sweet, sour, tangy, and spicy dilemmas of modern-day relationships. The plot of the film revolves around a simple yet effective story of Sahil and Harshita (played by Malhar Thakar and Manasi Parekh). The film also gives a fresh perspective to the effervescent rom-com genre. Directed by Viral Shah, the film was an official remake of the 2017 released hit Marathi movie titled, Muramba. ( ALL IMAGES: PR HANDOUT)

