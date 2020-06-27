Mia Khalifa's Massive Net Worth Will Leave You Stunned; Details Inside

Mia Khalifa joined TikTok at the start of 2020 and has already become a popular personality on the platform. She already has 7.8 million followers and over 51.9 million likes in total on social networking platform. The American model was quite private on her social media before but has always been a popular social media personality. Check out what Mia Khalifa's net worth as of 2020 is.

Mia Khalifa's net worth as of 2020

Khalifa began her modelling career by working as a bartender and a part-time model. Currently a popular social media personality and a TikTok celebrity, she formerly worked in the adult film industry. Khalifa's current net worth sits at approximately $4 million and the 26-year-old model enjoys a luxurious life.

Mia Khalifa, also known as Mia Callista, is currently enjoying her career as a Sports Commentator. The Lebanese born American model is also a popular webcam model. Khalifa revealed in one her social media posts that she legally got married to Robert Sandberg on June 10, 2019, in the kitchen of their first home. The duo was supposed to have an official ceremony in June 2020 but had to postpone due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to her career as a YouTuber and a Sports Commentator, Mia regularly uses her social media pages to sell products. Promoting various products, the model describes the products for her fans and usually shares discount codes for people to buy. Along with the products, Mia Khalifa also promotes her own endeavours like her yearly calendar and more.

Mia Khalifa is a machine fanatic and owns some of the most expensive cars. Her vehicular collection includes cars like BMW I8 Coupe, Bentley Continental GT, and Audi R8 Spyder. The American model also owns a huge home in Texas and currently lives in her Los Angelas home that she co-owns with Sandberg. She also owns a Chanel necklace made entirely of gold which costs about $5000.

Mia Khalifa recently took to her social media to express regret over her brief stint in the adult film industry. In response to a tweet, she admitted that she would rather have all her videos removed than get paid for. She wrote, "I’d rather have it removed than take a dime from that bag. I was offered millions to return for 1 video & felt violated all over again by the sheer audacity that they thought my body was contingent on the right price (years after I started speaking out against industry practices)". [sic]

