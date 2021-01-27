Vishal Krishna Starrer 'Chakra' To Take The Digital Route? Read Details

Actor Vishal Krishna, who is known for his roles in Action, Irumbu Thirai, Thupparivaalan, Aambala, and Poojai, is all set to woo fans with his upcoming project Chakra. However, Vishal Krishna’s much-awaited film Chakra might skip the theatrical route and opt for an OTT release. The actor recently revealed in an interview where he went on to speak about the film.

During an interview with SpotboyE, Vishal revealed that they are in discussion for an OTT release and it is definitely releasing soon. In the film, Vishal essays the role where he fights corruption in politics. Talking about the same, he said that there are corruption and cheating everywhere. He added that even an everyday thing like ordering food at the restaurant, people get charged unbelievable amounts of taxes. “Where does this money go? asked Vishal”. He also hopes that his fans will give the movie the same love from their homes that they would have given it in cinema halls.

After fighting the deadly coronavirus, Vishal has been taking all the precautions and has resumed work. Talking about the same, he said that more than him, it was his father whom he was most worried about. However, they both pulled through. He said that now he is back shooting for his upcoming projects and all precautions in place. He revealed that they are a crew of 35 people, all practising the necessary precautions.

Vishal added that he does not see theatres getting back into business for another year. He also said that the movie industry needs to get used to it. The actor runs an NGO which is looking after as many needy technicians and artistes. He said that if there are COVID deaths, there are also an alarming number of suicides. The actor revealed it is really heartbreaking to see the lower-middle-class suffering so much and feels really sad about the situation.

About Chakra

The film Chakra is being helmed by Anandan M.S. and also stars Regina Cassandra, Srushti Dange, Manobala in lead roles. The plot of the film has not yet been revealed by makers. Fans are super eager to know more about the film and its release date.

