ODP-W Vs ODY-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MGM Odisha Women's T20 Match Preview

Odisha Purple Women (ODP-W) and Odisha Yellow Women (ODY-W) will collide in the tenth match of MGM Odisha Women's T20 2021 on Tuesday, January 26 at 1:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the KIIT Sports Complex in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Here's a look at our ODP-W vs ODY-W Dream11 prediction, probable ODP-W vs ODY-W playing 11 and ODP-W vs ODY-W Dream11 team.

ODP-W vs ODY-W Dream11 prediction: ODP-W vs ODY-W Dream11 preview

The upcoming MGM Odisha Women's T20 2021 is expected to be a cracker as both teams are in the top three of the points table. ODP would enter the game with Sarita Meher being their best batswomen and D Janaki Reddy leading the bowling attack. ODY, on the other hand, also boast an impressive line-up with Laxmipriya Naik, Sujata Mallick and Sriya Chakra expected to shine.

ODP-W vs ODY-W live: ODP-W vs ODY-W Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Tuesday, January 26, 2020

Time: 1:00 PM IST

Venue: KIIT Sports Complex, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

ODP-W vs ODY-W Dream11 prediction: ODP-W vs ODY-W Dream11 team, squad list

ODP-W vs ODY-W Dream11 prediction: Odisha Purple Women squad

Madhusmita Behera, Sarita Meher, D Janaki Reddy, Rani Tudu, Monalisa Rout, Subhra Niranjana Swain, Roshni Bagarty, Joyce Nayak, Subhasmita Acharya, Sakina Khatun, Gangadhar Manjulata Alakananda, Leona Priyadarshani, Puja Rani Das, Prathana Pratisruti, Priyankavee Muduli

ODP-W vs ODY-W Dream11 prediction: Odisha Yellow Women squad

Priyanka Priyadarshini, Sangeeta Khadia, Pooja Kumari, Barsarani Singh, Rajeshwari Jena, Sasmita Mahalik, Laxmipriya Naik, Kusum Tiria, Sujata Mallick, Shantilata Prusty, Sriya Chakra, Pranjal Singh, Ananya Mishra, Abhilipsa Pradhan, Sipra Sarmila Sasmal

ODP-W vs ODY-W Dream11 prediction: ODP-W vs ODY-W Dream11 team, top picks

Odisha Purple Women: Sarita Meher, Madhusmita Behera, D Janaki Reddy

Odisha Yellow Women: Laxmipriya Naik, Sasmita Mahalik, Priyanka Priyadarshini

ODP-W vs ODY-W Dream11 prediction: ODP-W vs ODY-W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Monalisa Rout

Batswomen: Sarita Meher, Laxmipriya Naik, Sasmita Mahalik, Sangeeta Khadia

All-Rounders: Madhusmita Behera, Subhra Niranjana Swain, Gangadhar Manjulata Alakananda

Bowlers: Priyanka Priyadarshini, Sujata Mallick, D Janaki Reddy

ODP-W vs ODY-W live: ODP-W vs ODY-W match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Odisha Purple Women will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The ODP-W vs ODY-W match prediction and ODP-W vs ODY-W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ODP-W vs ODY-W Dream11 team and ODP-W vs ODY-W Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

