Vishal Shares 'Amma Nuvvante' Music Video; Karunakaran And Fans Respond

Amma Nuvvante is one of the rare songs in recent times inspired by the relationship between a mother and a daughter. The song is from the upcoming Tamil film Chakra which will be released in the coming week. Ace actor Vishal has both produced and played the lead role in this film. The actor has now tweeted the music video of Amma Nuvvante and a message for his fans as well. Have a look at the tweet, along with a response from Karunakaran.

Vishal posts Amma Nuvvante music video

In his recent Twitter post, Vishal has revealed the music video of the song, which is a heartfelt glimpse of a mother and daughter’s relationship. The video shows shots of different pairs of mothers and daughters who spend moments together. Vishal wrote in the tweet alongside the music video that the song is dedicated to all the mothers and daughters. He also made the announcement that his film Chakra would have a “Grand Release Worldwide” on February 19, which is just a week away. The music video also has various shots of the singers while they were recording the song, along with other credits.

Fans immediately took to responding to the tweet, heaping praises on the music video and praised the actor as well. Many fans were even seen wishing the actor for his upcoming movie, saying that they were eagerly waiting for the film to release. Among the many netizens who responded to this announcement, was Karunakaran who praised the actor. He also called Vishal a “godfather” of the film industry and thanked for the opportunities that he has provided.

Along with Vishal, Shraddha Srinath will be seen playing the lead role opposite to him. The cast of Chakra also includes other actors such as Regina Cassandra, Srushti Dange, Robo Shankar and other popular actors as well. The film was supposed to release last year, but the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic resulted in its delay. There was a lot of excitement among the loyal fans of Vishal for Chakra, and they will finally be able to watch this action-thriller film.

