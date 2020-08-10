A Peek Into Vishnu Manchu's Youngest Daughter Ayra's Birthday Celebrations; See Pics

Vishnu Manchu, last seen in GS Karthik Reddy's Voter, on Sunday, August 9, celebrated his younger daughter Ayra's first birthday. Sharing the pictures from the birthday party, Vishnu Manchu wrote: "My Ayra turns one today! #AyraManchu #AyraManchuBirthday My Tribe! #happiness #blessed." (sic) Ayra's birthday party reportedly was held in Hyderabad and was attended by Vishnu Manchu's family members that included his father Mohan Babu, and siblings Lakshmi Manchu and Manchu Manoj.

Check out Vishnu Manchu's post

Vishnu Manchu's youngest daughter's first birthday celebrations

Vishnu Manchu's daughter's first birthday was reportedly celebrated in Hyderabad. The actor and partner Viranica Manchu threw an extravagant party for close family and friends. The major attraction of the birthday event was colour-coordinated outfits of the Manchu family.

Vishnu Manchu is the younger brother of actor and producer Lakshmi Manchu, and son of legendary actor Mohan Babu. He married Viranica Reddy, niece of the late Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy, in 2009. They have four children- Ariana, Viviana, Avram, and Ayra. Ayra is the youngest daughter of Vishnu and Viranica Manchu.

What's next for Vishnu Manchu?

Vishnu Manchu will be next seen in Jeffrey Gee Chin's Mosagallu. The movie, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Vishnu Manchu in the lead is allegedly based on an IT scam that shook the world. In the forthcoming film, Kajal Aggarwal and Vishnu Manchu will be playing the role of siblings. The first poster of the upcomer was released recently, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

The forthcoming movie also features actors like Ruhi Singh, Priscilla Avila, Sunil Shetty in prominent roles. The Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal starrer was initially slated to release in June 2020. However, due to the pandemic, the movie is pushed indefinitely. The forthcoming film is produced by Vishnu Manchu, Viranica Manchu, and R. Vijay Kumar in their respective production banners.

